Christopher Esber

Deconstructed Tie-detail Top

$384.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details New Season Christopher Esber deconstructed tie-detail top Highlights orange stretch-design cropped front tie fastening round neck long sleeves Imported Composition outer: Viscose 65%, Nylon 35% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Designer Style ID: SS21KN06TM Wearing Model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size (AU)