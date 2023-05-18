Acne Studios

Deconstructed Suit Jacket

$1500.00

At Acne Studios

Acne Studios black single-breasted tailored jacket is crafted from wool and features raw cut-out edges. Complete with a centre front button-up closure and front pockets. Cut to a relaxed fit with dropped shoulders and below the hip length. Relaxed fit Below hip length Dropped shoulders Single-breasted Front cut-out details with raw edge Button-up closure Front jet pocket with flaps Model is 177 cm / 5'8 and wears a size 36 Style ID: FN-WN-SUIT000490 Shell: 100% Wool, Lining: 100% Viscose