Freya

Deco Underwire Strapless Molded Bra Aa4233

$69.00
At Her Room
This convertible contour bra has a seamless cup that's invisible under all your fashions and may be worn strapless as shown, or as a traditional bra with the removable straps, included. Made of smooth polyester/nylon/elastane. Contour/t-shirt underwire cups are lightly padded to provide a more natural, rounded silhouette. Sexy sweetheart neckline shows cleavage without too much plunge. Wear strapless as shown, as a traditional bra or crossed back with the removable straps, included. Center panel - arched underside is more comfortable if you have a high tummy. Satin bow accent. Side boning and elastic underband provide extra support. Elastic along edges of sides and back for fit. Wide-set elastic straps may be adjusted in back with plastic hardware. Please Note: This style runs small in the cup, so if you are on the fuller side of your size, we suggest going up a cup size. Hanky Panky Chai and Freya Nude are similar colors.
