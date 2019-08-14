This convertible contour bra has a seamless cup that's invisible under all your fashions and may be worn strapless as shown, or as a traditional bra with the removable straps, included. Made of smooth polyester/nylon/elastane.
Contour/t-shirt underwire cups are lightly padded to provide a more natural, rounded silhouette.
Sexy sweetheart neckline shows cleavage without too much plunge.
Wear strapless as shown, as a traditional bra or crossed back with the removable straps, included.
Center panel - arched underside is more comfortable if you have a high tummy. Satin bow accent.
Side boning and elastic underband provide extra support.
Elastic along edges of sides and back for fit.
Wide-set elastic straps may be adjusted in back with plastic hardware.
Please Note:
This style runs small in the cup, so if you are on the fuller side of your size, we suggest going up a cup size.
Hanky Panky Chai and Freya Nude are similar colors.