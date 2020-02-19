Unique Vintage

Deco Silver & Black Flapper Dress

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Unique Vintage

Details With a dash of va-va-voom and divine detail, the Veronique Flapper dress is fresh from Unique Vintage in a stunning plus size 1920s design. Intricately deco beaded black mesh boasts iridescent sequins and small silver beads wrought in flourishing deco swirls, spirals and shells, while black knit lining creates a radiant effect. The sleeveless, v-neck design shows you off with a modest touch, while the curve hugging fit and jagged edge dripping with fringe will turn every head! Available in sizes S-5X while supplies last