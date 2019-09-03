Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Kate Spade
Deco Dot 2pc Rectangular Food Storage Containers
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At kate spade
Description hey, good looking: this darling container is perfect for storing and toting (thanks to the lids) whatever you've got cooking.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
J.Crew
Travel Mug
$11.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
W&P Design
Pineapple Cocktail Shaker
$74.25
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
VonShef
Matte Black Parisian Cocktail Shaker Set
$35.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Takeya
Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
$24.69
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kate Spade
DETAILS
Kate Spade
Raleigh Sandal
$258.00
$152.22
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade
Perry Platform Pumps
$298.00
from
kate spade
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade
Nannete Ballet Flat
$104.99
$73.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade
Adore-ables Huggie Hoop Earrings
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted