Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Vereverto
Deco Bag
$340.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Vereverto
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS
Zip Around Mini Cross Body Bag
$22.01
from
ASOS
BUY
Milly
Riley Convertible Crossbody
$275.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Mackage
Loryn Small White Crossbody Bag
$277.00
from
Mackage
BUY
Cole Haan
Vestry Mini Crossbody
$138.00
from
Cole Haan
BUY
More from Vereverto
Vereverto
Mini Macta
$441.00
from
Vereverto
BUY
Vereverto
Dita
$294.00
from
Vereverto
BUY
Vereverto
Mini Macta
$322.00
from
Vereverto
BUY
Vereverto
Mini Macta Convertible Backpack
$425.00
$297.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
