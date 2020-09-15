Barrie Davenport

Declutter Your Mind: How To Stop Worrying, Relieve Anxiety, And Eliminate Negative Thinking

Feel overwhelmed by your thoughts? Struggling with anxiety about your daily tasks? Or do you want to stop worrying about life? The truth is...We all experience the occasional negative thought. But if you always feel overwhelmed, then you need to closely examine how these thoughts are negatively impacting your lifestyle. The solution is to practice specific mindfulness techniques that create more "space" in your mind to enjoy inner peace and happiness. With these habits, you'll have the clarity to prioritize what's most important in your life, what no longer serves your goals, and how you want to live on a daily basis. And that's what you'll learn in Declutter Your Mind. DOWNLOAD:: Declutter Your Mind -- How to Stop Worrying, Relieve Anxiety, and Eliminate Negative Thinking The goal of this book is simple: We will teach you the habits, actions, and mindsets to clean up the mental clutter that's holding you back from living a meaningful life. You will learn: ** 4 Causes of Mental Clutter ** How to Reframe ALL Your Negative Thoughts ** 4 Strategies to Improve (or Eliminate) Bad Relationships ** The Importance of Decluttering the Distractions That Cause Anxiety ** A Simple Strategy to Discover What's Important to YOU ** 400 Words That Help Identify YOUR Values ** The Benefit of Meditation and Focused Deep Breathing (and How to Do Both) ** How to Create Goals That Connect to Your Passions Declutter Your Mind is full of exercises that will have an immediate, positive impact on your mindset. Instead of just telling you to do something, we provide practical, science-backed actions that can create real and lasting change if practiced regularly.