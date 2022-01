Alex Mill

Deck Stripe Long Sleeve Tee

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alex Mill

Details Chances are that if you stop by our office at least a few of us on the team will be wearing a version of this classic sailor tee. For us, it's a timeless wear-with-everything staple. Contrast herringbone neckline Size + Fit Fits true to size Benj is 6'1" and wearing a size medium Size medium measures 43" around the chest, 20" across the shoulder, and 27" long. Composition 100% BCI cotton