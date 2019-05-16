Toad&Co

Grandstand Stretch Light fabric:• Poly knit in a resilient stretch for support and improved range of motion.• Moisture-wicking performance moves perspiration away from the skin to dry quickly on the surface.• UPF 40 fabrication protects your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB).• Polygiene® antimicrobial treatment reduces accumulation of odor-causing bacteria.• bluesign® approval provides independent, third-party textile safety and sustainability certification.Insect Shield® treatment:• Specialized treatment is bound to the fabric fibers for high insect repellency.• Fiber-bonded design reduces transfer to skin.• Permethrin-based finish is designed to be invisible and odorless.• Treatment lasts through 70 washes.• Designed to repel mosquitoes, ticks, ants, flies, chiggers, midges, and no-see-ums.Wide, flat elastic waistband.Drop-in waistband pocket.Low-profile, back patch pockets.Gusseted inseam increases mobility.Shirring details the cuff outseam.Logo embroidery at the back pocket.92% polyester, 8% spandex.Machine wash and tumble dry.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in. Outseam: 36 in. Inseam: 28 in. Front Rise: 8 in. Back Rise: 14 in. Leg Opening: 8 in.