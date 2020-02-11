Deborah Lippmann

Deborah Lippmann Single Ladies

What It Is flirtatious red crème The New Healthy Alternative to Gel Polish Combining the technology of Gel Lab Pro with nail color, this dual-patented formula with 10 active ingredients helps deliver Health, Wear, & Shine. For best results, use Gel Lab Pro base and top coat. Benefits Delivers health, wear, and shine. Key Ingredients Evening Primrose: An omega-6 fatty acid that helps reduce moisture loss. Biotin: B vitamin that helps stimulate keratin production. Keratin: A protein and the main building block of nails. Nonychosine F: Supports strength and resilience to fortify weak and brittle nails. Green Tea Extract: An antioxidant that protects nails from damage by free radicals. Aucoumea: Deters ridges from forming. Platinum Powder: Resists wear. Epoxy Resin: Fuses with laquer to bind layers together. Silk Fibers: Evens out the nail plate for a smooth finish. Plexi Glass: Creates the appearance of real glass.