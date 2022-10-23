United States
Deborah Lippmann
Lip And Nail Duets Set
$29.00$22.35
Description Best treatment ingredients for lips and nails. Hydrating balmy gloss with Hyaluronic Acid promotes healthy, plumper lips. Vegan, 10 Free nail polish delivers long lasting color and cushion of a gel manicure without nail damage. Benefits Vegan Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid condition and lock moisture. Vegan, 10-free polish delivers health, wear, shine. Suggested Use Lip Gloss: Swipe on bare lips or pair over lip color. Nail Polish: Apply a base coat, 2 color coats and a top coat.