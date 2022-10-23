Deborah Lippmann

Description Best treatment ingredients for lips and nails. Hydrating balmy gloss with Hyaluronic Acid promotes healthy, plumper lips. Vegan, 10 Free nail polish delivers long lasting color and cushion of a gel manicure without nail damage. Benefits Vegan Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid condition and lock moisture. Vegan, 10-free polish delivers health, wear, shine. Suggested Use Lip Gloss: Swipe on bare lips or pair over lip color. Nail Polish: Apply a base coat, 2 color coats and a top coat.