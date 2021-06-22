R+Co

Death Valley Dry Shampoo

$32.00 $22.40

Product Description Absorbs and removes excess oil while building volume and texture. Death valley dry shampoo is vegan and cruelty free shampoo. Good for easy, big, messy bardot hair. Brand Story R+CO IS A COLLECTIVE OF SOME OF THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE HAIRSTYLISTS THAT HAVE COME TOGETHER TO MAKE A LINE OF PRODUCTS. MODERN FORMULATIONS OFFER IMMEDIATE RESULTS, EMBODYING EXPERIMENTATION, DESIGN, ARTISTRY, AND PASSION.