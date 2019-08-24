Amazon

Death In Daytime: A Soap Opera Mystery

Alexis Peterson&rsquo-s days are filled with scheming, backstabbing, adultery, and murder. She is a soap opera star, after all. But lately there&rsquo-s even more death and danger off the set. - Alexis is proud of the work she does on The Yearning Tide, one of the most successful shows in the history of daytime drama. Her professionalism and talent have kept her playing one of the most important characters on the show. But the new head writer, Marcy Blanchard, blames Alex for stealing the love of her life and is sabotaging her at every turn. - - Afraid that her character will end up in an eternal coma, Alexis confronts Marcy with an off-screen, off-the-handle catfight. So when her nemesis is later found bludgeoned to death, Alexis becomes the prime suspect. Now she&rsquo-ll have to act the part of detective. Alexis knows she has just one life to live&mdash-and she&rsquo-s not going to spend it behind bars. - &ldquo-Readers will be thrilled with the unexpected twists and turns of the plot.&rdquo-&mdash-Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott on The Young and the Restless)