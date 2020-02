DEARPACKER

Dearpacker Plum Seed Sleeping Lip Mask

Dearpacker's Plum Seed Sleeping Lip Mask is an overnight treatment that contains nourishing ingredients such as prune oil and manuka honey for concentrated care on dry lips. This mask has a nourishing, honey-like texture that adheres softly in order to gently melt away dead skin cells, while delivering rich moisture.