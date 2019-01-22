Makeup Geek

Deal Breaker (warm Deep)

The Bottom Line: Deal Breaker has warm undertones and is best suited for deep skin tones. All About Contour Powders: Super soft and buttery smooth, Makeup Geek Contour Powders blend like a dream and have been specifically designed to accommodate skin tone extremes and everything in between. From the lightest of light, to the deepest of deep, we have your shade. Choose from a complete lineup of 8 unique shades—four with warm undertones and four with cool undertones. These are all highly-pigmented – just check out the swatches! These contours are Paraben-Free - great for sensitive skin! Vegan All our contours are cruelty-free -- we do not test our products on animals Contour pan weight is 4.25 g / 0.15 oz This is a pan only - compact not included. Fits perfectly in our travel vault or mega vault palette.