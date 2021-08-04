Vintage

Deadstock 50’s French Army Foreign Legion Trousers

You're looking at vintage 1950's deadstock French Army (Foreign Legion / Legion Étrangère) trousers worn both in Indochina and during the war in Algeria. Introduced in 1952, this 100% cotton twill chino features a wide leg, button fly, two back flap pockets, front pleats and are high waisted. Jonathan usually wears a 32" but when you don't carry all sizes you make the best out of what you have. Pictured is a pair of 34 inches, fixed with a french army canvas belt (available in Accessories). Deadstock / New old stock means they have never been worn but are original 1950s military issue. We ship some trousers unwashed and some washed. The pair on the picture have been washed once.