Erno Laszlo

Dead Sea Mud & Charcoal Deep Cleansing Bar

$38.00

Product Description Go deep. Our iconic Laszlo-original Cleansing Bar boasts the uniquely therapeutic benefits of Dead Sea mud, a mineral-rich miracle of nature, to deeply detoxify, exfoliate and hydrate skin. Perfect for blemished or stressed out complexions, this circulation-boosting bar leaves skin soft, smooth and radiant thanks to: • Dead Sea Mud: Boasting 26 minerals and its signature black color that transforms to white foam—to protect and restore skin’s own mineral levels. • Glycerin: A powerful moisture magnet, to attract and hold hydration for a more moisturized, glowing complexion. • Palm & Palm Kernel Oils: Help regulate skin’s own oil content while reinforcing its defenses against outside stressors, as it ramps up cell turnover beneath the surface. Ideal for these Skin Types: • Combination Skin • Oily Skin • Acne-Prone Skin Benefits: • Exfoliates and Detoxifies the skin • Tightens pores and draws out impurities • Paraben-Free • Sulfate-Free • Phthalate-Free • Mineral Oil-Free • Petroleum-Free • Alcohol-Free Key Ingredients: Dead Sea Mud & Charcoal How to use: Use in conjunction with the cleansing oil of your choice. Dip the cleansing bar into water and gently massage wet bar over oiled face. Massage the face with fingertips to create a rich lather. Rinse and pat dry. Use AM & PM, 2x a day. Brand Story Since 1927, Erno Laszlo has helped women around the world attain beautiful skin with bespoke cleansing rituals and custom skincare solutions.