VDGN

“dead Flowers” Heavyweight Hoodie

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At VDGN

What use have I for dead flowers? And what need have we for a day for buying romantic gestures? I want your love always and in whatever form you wish whenever you are ready. You and your gifts cannot fill me with joy but the knowledge that you love me gives me comfort and I'm learning to fill myself with joy everyday. This introspective ghost (and his flower soul friends) are printed on a super soft blend for the comforting cuddle you crave. If you order this hoodie today, you will receive it by Friday! *Update* We sold all our initial stock online and in-store! We will still being taking orders all this week but we cannot guarntee them to you by Friday. *Only available on vdgn.com and at our Vardagen store on Abbot Kinney.