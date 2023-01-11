Uncommon Goods

Measurements Gift Box: 8" x 4.25" x 1.25" Ingredients Headache Roller 5ml Grapeseed Oil, Frankincense, Peppermint & Rosemary Pillow Mist 1oz Distilled Water, Witch Hazel, Lavender, Chamomile, Geranium, Clary Sage, Radish Root Oatmeal Soak 1oz Organic Oatmeal & Organic Chamomile Buds Revive Bath Soak 1oz Epsom Salts, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Peppermint, Organic Eucalyptus Leaves, Organic Lavender Flowers Care Keep in a dry and cool environment. Notes Gift Set Includes: Revive Bath Soak, Headache Relief Roller, Relaxing Pillow Mist, and Oatmeal Bath Soak.