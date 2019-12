Urban Decay

De-slick Oil Control Makeup Setting Spray

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Decay

Meet your most powerful oil-control ally. De-Slick Makeup Setting Spray mists on weightlessly to make your makeup stay put as it controls oil, deflects surface shine and keeps oily skin looking beautifully matte. High-tech ingredients help keep foundation, shadow and blush from smudging, sliding or fading. Goodbye shine. Hello vibrant, long-lasting makeup.