Urban Decay

De-slick Oil Control Makeup Setting Spray

$33.00
At Ulta Beauty
Urban Decay's De-Slick Makeup Setting Spray mists on weightlessly to make makeup stay put as it controls oil and deflects surface shine. High-tech ingredients help keep makeup from smudging, sliding or fading - so you hardly ever need to touch up.
