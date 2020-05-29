Baxter of California

Baxter of California’s old school shaving set will teach you how to eliminate facial hair in the most comfortable way. The double-edged safety razor, genuine badger-hair shave brush, and polished silver stand feature brass handles which are nickel-plated and chrome finished, along with an engraved barber shop pattern, all crafted in Germany. The set facilitates a comfortable shave with a durable razor and badger brush to ensure an even dispersion of shaving cream on the face. -MBTips:Rinse the Badger brush in warm water, shake off excess water and apply Super Close Shave Formula to the top of the badger brush.Use the brush to apply a thin layer of shave cream onto face in circular motions. Let sit on the skin for 30 seconds.Use the razor slowly, with short strokes.To avoid razor bumps and burn, shave in the direction of the hair growth.Shave difficult areas last, permitting the cream to soften the hair longer.