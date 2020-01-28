Boy Smells

De Nîmes Candle

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Smallable

Named after the city of Nîmes, France where denim workwear was first produced hundreds of years ago, this candle has the quiet, cool quality of French indigo. Notes of blueberry and rhubarb mingle with darker woods and juniper berry. Eucalyptus, almond and violet ground this scent with a provencial earthiness, while ambergris gives a seaside minerality. Signature notes: almond, rhubarb, violet, ambergris, blueberry and juniper. Fabrics : Glass Composition : Beeswax, Cotton wick Height : 8,6 cm. Weight : 240 g Made in : United States Fragrance : amande, rhubarbe, violette, ambre gris, myrtille et genièvre.