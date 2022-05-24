Byredo

De Los Santos Edp

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Byredo’s newest fragrance confection, De Los Santos, pays homage to the traditions of Día de los Muertos and All Saints’ Day. An aromatic cloud of musk is pierced by the clarity of sage. The splendour of amber and incense is grounded by iris root and mirabelle. While Earthen notes of cistus flourish in dry heat. A scent created in celebration of life, De Los Santos captures the transcendent power of coming together in collective ceremonies, translating scent into a new ritual of remembrance. Fragrance notes: Clary sage, mirabelle, orris, ciste oil, musks, ambroxan and palo santo. Pair it with: BYREDO Bibliothèque Candle BYREDO Mojave Ghost EDP BYREDO La Sélection Nomade Fragrance Discovery Set