Batiste

De-frizzing Dry Shampoo

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Always freaking out over your perpetually frizzy ‘do? Let your hair regain its composure with Batiste De-Frizzing Dry Shampoo. It’s lightweight, invisible formula smooths flyaways with coconut and green apple, melon and grapefruit scent notes make for a glossy grand finale. The transition from crazed to frizz-eased will be so seamless, your new nickname will be Smooth Operator.