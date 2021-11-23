Pisani Et Al.

De Aetna Candela

Pisani Et Al.

Our first fragrance, De Aetna, is produced by a Tuscan artisanal family company that dates back to 1925. Combining aromatics, sandalwood, amber and incense, our De Aetna Candela brings a brilliant, subtle magic to your space. This is a gift you’ll want to bring to every evening with friends: pure vegetable wax, a cotton wick, and a hand-cut glass they’ll never throw away. Dimensions: 4” tall, 3” wide; 9.18 oz Made in Italy. *This item is final sale.