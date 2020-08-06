De Beers

Db Classic Emerald-cut And Tapered Diamond Ring

$12400.00

In this elegant, timeless piece, an emerald-cut solitaire is flanked by two tapered baguette-cut diamonds, showcasing their combined Fire, Life and Brilliance to captivating effect. This trio is set upon a platinum band with a width of 2.1 mm. Each diamond in this piece has been ethically sourced, cut and set by our team, based on more than 130 years at the forefront of diamond expertise. Our diamond engagement rings are also available through our bespoke service, For You, Forever. This offering invites the wearer to choose a diamond, and select a setting, allowing De Beers’ team of craftspeople to tailor-make a truly unique piece. De Beers Jewellers no. R102265 Specifications Material: Platinum