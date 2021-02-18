Dazzne

Dazzne D50 Desk Mount Video Light

$119.99 $101.99

Buy Now Review It

[Excellent LED Studio Light] 45W high-quality bulbs; adjusting brightness from 0% to 100%; regulating color temperature from 3000K/warm to 8000K/cold; 15.4 inches super lighting panel with 120° beam angle [LCD Display & Wireless remote] Every parameters are visable on the LCD Screen, which makes your to professionally operate the light; without moving from your seat, you can simply control the lights just by the helpful wireless remote controller [Desk Mount & Soften Diffuser] Saving your sapce by mounting the light on your desk with a useful c-clamp (fit thickness 0.8-3.1 inches (2-8cm); with a build-in diffuser, softing and diffusing light in a balanced way, the pannel light allows you to capture every beautiful moment. [Dual Power Modes] A power adapter ensuring stable power supply; you also can use the panel light for outdoor shooting just by 2 pcs of rechargeable Li-ion batteries (Compatible NP-F series batteries are not included) [Package includes] 1x LED panel light + 1x C-clamp stand (fit thickness 0.8-3.1 inches (2-8cm)+ 1x Power adaptor+ 1x wireless controller (1pc CR2032 included) Neewer 2 Pieces Bi-color 660 LED Video Light and Stand Kit… 1,730 $189.99