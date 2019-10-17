Face Lace

Dazzliner

£9.96

At Face Lace

We trialled these beauties at IMATS (International Makeup trade show London) and sold out 3 days in a row. As soon as people saw them on, everyone wanted them. The material is made up of compressed layers of transparent holographic sheets, so it reflects like nothing you’ve seen before. They look incredibly spectacular on, like you’re wearing diamonds on your lids. On dark skin tones they sparkle the cooler colours of the spectrum- yellow, green, turquoise and lilac, and on paler skin tones, the warmer tones sparkle more – gold, copper, pink and violet. T he pack contains a sheet of 10 pairs of right and left eyes (a total of 20 re-usable liners).