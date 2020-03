MAC

Dazzleshadow Extreme Eyeshadow

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

M·A·C Dazzleshadow Extreme Eyeshadow, molten metallic finish that features one-swipe saturation and 12-hour staying power. This pressed powder shadow features a cream-like texture that glides across lids, leaving a wet-like metallic finish on eyes that looks like melted metal. The formula is infused with lustrous pearlescent pigments for colour that boasts the utmost clarity and brilliance.