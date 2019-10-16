Face Lace

Dazzledots

In a fantasy world where we could fly on unicorns to work, this would be the highlighter of choice. The shapes of our DazzleDots have been carefully designed to fit around inner eye corners, the bow of the top lip, above and below the eyes, as well as the top of the cheekbone and brow bone. The dots are made from our multi-depth holographic material and one sheet contains enough shapes to make at least four faces look spectacular. All our designs are hand-finished by British artisans in our East London studio, making them 100% ethically manufactured, and our ingredients are cruelty-free.