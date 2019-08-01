Infused with 30mg of CBD, this formula knows that you are here for a good time. This slick and slippery water-based lubricant is safe to use with your favorite silicone toys and latex condoms. Available in 1 fl oz/30 ml bottle. Ingredients: Purified Water, Propanediol, Citric Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Hemp Extract. New to CBD? Check our extensive guide here or an abridged version below. Please note that Dazy cannot be shipped to Canada. If you have any questions about international shipping, please email thegirls@unboundbabes.com!