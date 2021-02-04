DAZONE

☃【Ergonomically Designed】A sofa furniture chairs with solid wood legs, this Upholstered Armchair promotes comfort and assists with maintaining a healthy posture for your single upholstered chairs. ☃【Upholstered Seat & Easy to Clean】This Modern Comfy chair for living room is with a soft Linen-Like fabric upholstery and removable cushion for hassle-free.Easy to clean. ☃【Armchair with Ottoman】This living room chair comes completely with a matching ottoman and it is perfect for kicking your feet up to relax after a long day and is great for reading, working on your laptop, watching TV, or napping ☃【Modern Comfy ArmChair Style】 This barrel chair with Ottoman brings life to your living room bedroom or office and it is a perfect addition to any decor. ☃【Overall Dimensions】 Grey ACCENT CHAIR: 27"*25.5"*28.5"H; OTTOMAN:18"*16.5"*14.5"H Dazone Accent Chairs for Living Room Gray with Ottoman is Your Perfect Gift Choice. The perfect detail and solid wood legs of Dazone modern chair for living room will add life to any living space. Accent Chair with ottoman foot rest and with arms set caters to a peaceful relaxation. Specifications Reading Chairs with Ottoman Set Material: Wood + Linen Fabric + Sponge Curved Backrest Chair: 27"*25.5"*28.5"H Ottoman: 18"*16.5"*14.5"H Style: Curved Back Barrel Chair Seat Depth:19" Seat Height:18" Weight: 26.84 lbs Color: Grey Assembly Required: Yes Warm Note Photo May Slightly Different From Actual Item in Terms of Color Due to the Lighting During Photo Shooting or the Monitor's Display. What's Included 1* Gray Accent Chair with Ottoman Set