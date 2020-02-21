Estée Lauder

Daywear Multi-protection Anti-oxidant 24h-moisture Crème Broad Spectrum Spf 15

$34.00 $17.00

This high-performance moisturizer defends against signs of premature aging-and diminishes their appearance-with Estée Lauder's most effective anti-oxidant power ever.* So hydrating, it infuses skin with an intense surge of moisture that lasts-24 hours.DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 15 includes Estée Lauder's proven super anti-oxidant complex and broad spectrum sunscreen. It reduces the first signs of aging, like dullness and fine, dry lines. Refreshes skin with lasting hydration.96% of women said their skin felt smoother, fresher and healthier instantly**. The Normal/Combination skin creme is lightweight, refreshing. The luscious Dry Skin creme soothing, emollient.