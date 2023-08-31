Haim

Days Are Gone (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

A deluxe reissue treatment of Haim’s chart-topping debut album Days Are Gone (2013), in celebration of the 10th anniversary. Featuring the six singles, ‘Forever’, ‘Don’t Save Me’, ‘Falling’, ‘The Wire’, ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’ and ‘My Song 5’, the record hasn’t been reissued since its release in 2013. Housed in an entirely new package, the album features a track list compiled by the band of their favourite demos and remixes, plus features an exclusive fold out poster.