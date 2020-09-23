Willa Arlo Interiors

Dayne Desk

$322.50 $219.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether working on your next great novel or simply need a platform to craft DIY masterpieces, this writing desk is an ideal anchor for your home office. Crafted from a blend of solid and manufactured wood, it showcases a clean-lined silhouette and boasts a brass finish on the base for a touch of glam style. Up top, the rectangular tabletop sports a crisp white coloring and includes two drawers for keeping paper, writing utensils, and other essentials close at hand!