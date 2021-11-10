Australian House & Garden

Daylight Bulrush Picnic Basket For Two

$119.95

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Fabrication: Bulrush/Stainless Steel/PP/AS/Cotton/Polyester Care and Use Instructions: Wipe with a damp cloth Australian House & Garden Daylight Bulrush Picnic Basket for 2 with 2 Folding Separate Lids Natural This House and Garden picnic basket is the perfect accompaniment for a picnic of two. Its exterior is made with natural bulrush while inside has a smart stripe design. Basket has folding lids and includes two plates, two goblets and cutlery for two, bottle opener and salt and pepper shakers. Contents are secured by charming brown straps. Its the perfect excuse to get out of the house, immerse yourself in nature and share a picnic with a loved one. Features: folding lids two plates, two goblets and cutlery made from Bulrush Australian House & Garden is exclusive to MYER. Style No. LZSWHG005MY Product code 827686810