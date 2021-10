Blume

Daydreamer Face Wash

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Blume

This creamy cleanser is totally fantasy-worthy. Super calming and oh-so-hydrating, it’s perfect for waking up or washing it all off. Leaves skin looking even and feeling plump and supple, never tight or dry. All that without lathering or stripping your skin of its natural, healthy oils. How can something be so gentle yet so powerful? The answer’s in the soothing plant extracts. (120mL)