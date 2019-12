ohii

Daydream Handcream

£8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Have a moment with this creamy, conditioning hand cream from ohii that’s a total daydream! In a trio of ultra-refreshing scents, this vegan formula features aloe and sodium PCS to hydrate and prevent inflammation for soft, smooth hands whenever, wherever. Rich, silky soft formula absorbs without any sticky residue. Even better? This obsession-worthy blend comes in a travel-friendly 2 oz tube.