Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Shane Co.
Toi Et Moi London Blue Topaz And White Sapphire Necklace In Sterling Silver
$185.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shane Co.
Need a few alternatives?
Shane Co.
Toi Et Moi Blue Topaz And White Sapphire Necklace
BUY
$185.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Hoop Earrings In 14k Yellow Gold
BUY
$200.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Imogen Opal Studs
BUY
$175.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Prairie 3mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl Earrings
BUY
$380.00
Shane Co.
More from Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Linden 14k Gold Engravable Disk Pendant
BUY
$375.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Toi Et Moi Blue Topaz And White Sapphire Necklace
BUY
$185.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Hoop Earrings In 14k Yellow Gold
BUY
$200.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Imogen Opal Studs
BUY
$175.00
Shane Co.
More from Earrings
Shane Co.
Toi Et Moi Blue Topaz And White Sapphire Necklace
BUY
$185.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Hoop Earrings In 14k Yellow Gold
BUY
$200.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Imogen Opal Studs
BUY
$175.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Prairie 3mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl Earrings
BUY
$380.00
Shane Co.
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted