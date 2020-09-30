Day Tripper Vol.2

£90.00

Buy Now Review It

At House of Sunny

Drop 2 pre-orders estimated to be dispatched 30/09/20. You will be notified by email 1 week before its due to be dispatched. VOL.2 OF THE ORIGINAL DAY TRIPPER CARDI. This wavy cropped cardi is inspired by an Ibiza sunset. This knitted number features hues of orange, yellow, grass green and soft blue. The nude trim calms the colours and gives it a rustic feel. MODEL WEARS UK SIZE 8 *We only make limited runs each season, pre order now to be secure yours. Est. Dispatch Date - 30/09/2020