Open Story

Day Trip Backpack

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Thoughtfully laid out to make any day easier, the Day Trip Backpack from Open Story™ has a place for everything. A velvety-lined top zip pocket helps keep delicate items from getting scratched, a swivel clip cares for your keys and an array of other pockets are carefully designed to keep your items in place and your life organized, and one with RFID for a little extra confidence. A laptop compartment at the rear keeps the back flat for optimal wear, and padded contact points keep you comfortable whether you're meandering on cobblestones or dashing for the underground. Not one for traveling light? Simply loop the trolley strap over your suitcase handle to free yourself up. For travelers by travelers. Open Story offers stylish luggage and accessories designed for modern adventure seekers. With thoughtful attention to detail, Open Story is ideal for every type of trip — always ready to explore with you, again and again.