Intimately | Free People

Day To Night Convertible Slip

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 53621744; Color Code: 040 Easily transition from day to night in this sultry and slinky slip dress features adjustable ruched sides that allow you to wear it long or short. Adjustable straps Cowl neckline Adjustable side ties Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 32.5 in Waist: 31 in Length: 40.5 in