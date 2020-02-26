Kinto

Day Off Tumbler (500ml)

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

18-8 Stainless steel, Polypropylene, Silicone BPA Free Keep drinks hot and cold for 6 hours (Hot above 69°C / 156°F, cold below 7°C / 46°F) For maximum insulation efficiency, preheat or precool the tumbler prior to use by filling in a bit of hot/cold water for 1-2 mins. Do not put in dry ice or carbonated beverage as the product may expand and break. You can use it with dairy products, fruit juices, and sports drinks but we recommend not leaving the drink inside for too long as it may spoil or cause rust on tumbler. Immediately wash and dry well after use, then store it away from other metals to prevent rust. Wash with care. Do not use abrasive cleansers or steel wool. Do not use chlorine bleach as it may cause rust. When rust spots are found inside the tumbler, add warm water and citric acid in ratio of 10:1, wash with soft sponge after leaving it for 2-3 hours, and rinse well. This is a tumbler for beverage. Do not use in a microwave, oven, or dishwasher. Do not place near open flames. Do not put in boiling water. Keep out of reach of children. Do not drop or subject the product to strong impact as it may cause breakage or leakage. Do not put dry ice or carbonated beverage as it may expand and cause breakage. Be careful not to pour too much beverage as it may overflow when closing. Close the lid and cap tightly to prevent spills or leakage when carrying. Attach the silicone rings correctly. Keep the product upright to prevent accidental spills or leakage. Ensure the cap is tightly closed when opening the lid. Be careful when drinking hot beverage. Even if the tumbler surface is cool, the drink may still be hot. Do not leave the product under high temperature such as in a car.