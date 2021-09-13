B Free Intimate Apparel

Day & Night Reusable Stay-dry Leakage & Period Pads

The Day & Night Reusable Stay-Dry Leakage & Period Pads by B Free Intimate Apparel is a perfectly curated set to make transitioning to reusable menstrual products easy and hassle-free as possible! Included in this pack is our regular sized pads which are perfect for medium to super high flow periods, incontinence or bladder leakage and discharge; as well as our longer and wider pads that's perfect for managing extra heavy flow period days or for extra leak-free confidence overnight! This starter set is also an effective way of reducing monthly costs from buying pads or tampons while minimising waste and contribution to landfills. The B Free washable and reusable sanitary pads feature a waterproof backing for all-day comfort and confidence that you won't experience any leakages or bleeding through. The absorbent fleece lining wicks away moisture to keep you feeling fresh and dry and ensure long-lasting comfort.