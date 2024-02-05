Isla Beauty

Day Melt

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Isla Beauty

Free Shipping Over $100 Free Returns Pockets Machine Washable Meet the wear-everywhere Nap Dress®. It’s our signature garment; soft, comfortable, and pretty enough to wear all day and night. The Ellie is an A-line Nap Dress® with elasticated smocking, ruffled shoulders, tiered midi skirt, and pockets. About the Pattern Kind of like a picnic, but prettier. This large-scale gingham features tonal rows of colored checks plus textured diamonds woven throughout.