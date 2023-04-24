Neogen

Day-light Protection Airy Sunscreen

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

Fans of Neogen’s Day-Light Protection Sunscreen SPF 50/PA+++ will love this new, even more lightweight variation. Fast-absorbing and airy, the Day-Light Protection Airy Sunscreen won’t leave you with any greasiness or white cast. 20 kinds of plant extracts including aloe, avocado, acai, and hibiscus moisturize and calm skin, even under strong sunlight. And don’t fear clogged pores: these ingredients help control sebum production as well. pH of 7.3 ± 1.0. Formulated without artificial fragrances and colors, parabens, animal products, alcohol, mineral oil, and silicone. PA+++ rating. 50ml / 1.69 fl.oz