Day-light Classic Plus Bright Light Therapy Lamp

10000 LUX LIGHT THERAPY LAMP (AT 12"). Daylight Lamp provides the recommended 10,000 LUX of glare-free white light. Sunlight lamp includes a safe, glare-free screen, and is a LED therapy light. Comes with a flexible angle stand for optimal light therapy LED THERAPY LIGHT. The Mayo Clinic suggests using light therapy. Our natural light lamp brings you a light therapy lamp that safely and comfortably blocks 99.3% of UV and projects light downward as recommended by experts for maximum effectiveness FULL SPECTRUM LIGHT. MAXIMUM EFFECTIVENESS. A large sun light lamp that provides superior light therapy. Our light therapy box is based on the model used by global researchers and includes 2 light settings for effective light box therapy. CLINICAL STRENGTH, INDUSTRY LEADER. Raise your mood, improve your sleep, recover from jet lag, or boost your low energy using our mood light therapy light. Use it to energize your day or improve concentration while you work. Includes 5 year warranty. BROAD ILLUMINATION RANGE. Our LED BrightZone Technology delivers the maximum dose of 10,000 LUX at 12 inches, ensuring you don't have sit up close to the sun lamp like competing brands, maximizing effectiveness. Screen Size: 16" x 13" The Day-Light Classic Plus, from the leaders in Bright Light Therapy, is a clinical LED lamp that meets every expert requirement for therapeutic use. The Day-Light Classic Plus, the next generation of the popular Day-Light Classic (Model #DL930) light therapy lamp, features 10,000 LUX of glare-free white light at 12 inches, 99.3% UV blocked for eye safety, angle and height adjustment for easy use, and light projection from above for maximum therapeutic benefit. If you are searching for the best light therapy lamps, you will consistently find the Daylight lamps at the top of the list for assisting with your bright light therapy needs. The Daylight therapy light illuminates your light therapy in a broad field of illumination, featuring UV-filtered white light for your safety & comfort. Includes a 5 year warranty.