Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Free People
Day Dream Washed Kimono
£40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
AllSaints
Carine Mariana Silk Blend Kimono
BUY
£179.00
AllSaints
One Hundred Stars
Handkerchief Green Kimono
BUY
£48.00
One Hundred Stars
Free People
Spellbound Tie Dye Kimono
BUY
£68.00
Free People
Free People
Sea Vista Stripe Ruffle Kimono
BUY
£108.00
Free People
More from Free People
Free People
Day Dream Washed Kimono
BUY
£40.00
Free People
Free People
Spellbound Tie Dye Kimono
BUY
£68.00
Free People
Free People
Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat
BUY
$68.00
Free People
Free People
Pirouette Leg Warmer
BUY
$58.14
Free People
More from Outerwear
Free People
Day Dream Washed Kimono
BUY
£40.00
Free People
AllSaints
Carine Mariana Silk Blend Kimono
BUY
£179.00
AllSaints
One Hundred Stars
Handkerchief Green Kimono
BUY
£48.00
One Hundred Stars
Free People
Spellbound Tie Dye Kimono
BUY
£68.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted