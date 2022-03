FP Movement

Day Dream 2-in-1 Shorts

Style No. 66348186; Color Code: 040 We did the layering for you in these so cool 2-in-1 shorts featured in a stretch woven design—perfect for medium to high-impact workouts. With a drawstring waistband, contrast stitching, and side pockets on the under short, they make a great pair for HIIT and cardio workouts. Pull-on style Adjustable waistband Merrow stitching